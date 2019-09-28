Louisville and Chris Mack kicked off their 2020 class on Saturday when the nation's top junior college player Jay Scrubb announced that he will return to his hometown to play his college ball.

A 6-foot-6 wing at John A. Logan Community College in Illinois, the four-star prospect said during the summer that getting an offer from his hometown school was special.

“It was great being that it is my hometown and getting that offer from Coach Chris Mack," Scrubb told Rivals.com at USA Basketball during June. "He is a good coach, a good guy and he told me where I would fit into their program and how much I meant to him so it definitely made me feel special.”