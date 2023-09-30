As college football teams duke-it-out on the gridiron this weekend, college basketball fans will be paying more attention to which elite hoops prospects are hanging around on the sidelines. From detailed video presentations to name chants from fans in the stands to lucrative NIL deals, coaches and fans will pull out all stops trying to lure some of the best high school basketball players in the country. Here are a handful of the hoops VIPs that are roaming on different campuses this weekend.

Caleb Wilson’s visit to Tennessee

The No. 4 overall prospect in the Rivals150 for 2025 makes his first of three stops over the next month this weekend in Knoxville. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward has become a must-have target after a strong summer, averaging 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks playing up for the Georgia Stars this summer on the Nike EYBL. Wilson heads to Kentucky on Oct. 14 and North Carolina on Nov. 11.

*****

Emmanuel Stephen’s visit to Arizona

It’s always a good sign for a college when a prospect schedules his commitment announcement for the week after his official visit, so, quite naturally, Tommy Lloyd must be feeling confident about his chances with the 7-footer. Stephen plans to announce on Oct. 3. In addition to the Wildcats, Kansas, Michigan, Miami and USC all remain in contention.

*****

Zoom Diallo's visit to Washington.

A couple of weeks after seeing Washington's entire staff at Prolific Prep, Diallo is front and center in Seattle to field sales pitches from Mike Hopkins and his staff. Diallo, who checks in at No. 24 overall in the Rivals 150, is also considering Alabama, USC and Arizona, among others.

*****

Billy Richmond's visit to Memphis

The 6-foot-6 wing is back home to walk on the red carpet with Penny Hardaway and his staff all weekend. Richmond's stock went through the roof this summer after consistent dominance on the Nike EYBL all summer. Richmond climbed 70 spots to No. 39 overall in the Rivals150. He's already taken visits to LSU and Kentucky with Kansas and Alabama on deck after the visit this weekend

*****

Sadiq White’s visit to NC State

The 6-foot-8 athlete has already taken visits to Syracuse and Cincinnati and now he’s in Raleigh to hangout with Kevin Keatts. It’s a big opportunity for the Wolfpack to make an impression on, arguably, the best two-way wing in the class. As it stands, White still has plans to visit South Carolina and LSU in the coming month.

*****

Jaxon Johnson’s visit to BYU

The 6-foot-8 sniper of a stretch-four is enjoying all of the festivities in Provo this weekend after a recent visit to Utah. Mark Pope and the Cougars will try to make a lasting impression on the reigning MVP of the adidas 3SSB Nationals, where he led the Utah Prospects to the title. Johnson recently cut his list to four: Utah, BYU, USC and Stanford.

*****

Jalen Haralson’s visit to Auburn

The versatile 6-foot-7 shooting guard is taking in all things Tigers this weekend. As the No. 11 overall prospect in the Rivals 150 for 2025, Haralson proved to be one of the most intriguing players in the class with pro size for the position coupled with a dynamic scoring prowess. Haralson has already taken in a few campuses in an unofficial capacity before Auburn, but Bruce Pearl has always been at his best in a face-to-face setting. Expect major inroads to be made on this visit

*****

Mikey Lewis' visit to Ole Miss

The Rebels laid the foundation for Lewis' visit earlier this week when they stopped in to Prolific Prep to visit the electric 6-foot-3 point guard. Lewis had a dominant run this summer in the Nike EYBL and averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game at Peach Jam. As a result, Lewis climbed 22 spots to No. 47 overall in the Rivals 150

*****

Patrick Ngongba’s visit to Kentucky

After throwing the M’s up with Juwan Howard in Ann Arbor a few weeks back, Ngongba came to Lexington to hear John Calipari’s plans for the 6-foot-10 center. Good thing Calipari is the ultimate salesman because Ngongba still has a blueblood overload on the docket with officials to Duke and Kansas State planned for next month.

*****

Darius Adams' visit to Tennessee