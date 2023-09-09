As college football teams duke it out on the gridiron this weekend, college basketball fans will be paying more attention to which elite hoops prospects are hanging around on the sidelines. From detailed video presentations to name chants from fans in the stands to lucrative NIL deals, coaches and fans will pull out all stops trying to lure some of the best high school basketball players in the country. Here are a handful of the hoops VIPs that are roaming on different campuses this weekend.

Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen and Curtis Givens visit Indiana

The Hoosiers have already had great success forging an Eagles pipeline with Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino in the past, and now Mike Woodson is hoping that it continues to flow consistently with his weekend guests. McNeeley is one of the most versatile players in the country, comfortable with playing and defending 1-4, and consistently produced everywhere this summer. Queen proved to be, arguably, the top big in the country this summer and Givens had a breakout summer with Mokan Elite in the Nike EYBL. The stakes for this weekend in Bloomington couldn’t be any higher.

*****

Patrick Ngongba’s visit to Michigan

The 6-foot-10 center has been on campus since Friday, no doubt reaping the benefits of the proverbial red carpet. Juwan Howard has his work cut out for him as the first leg of the official visit tour that includes Duke, Kentucky and Kansas State over the next two months. Ngongba, who checks in at No. 34 overall in the Rivals 150, proved to be one of the top bigs in the country this summer, using his strong frame to consistently finish through contact and great instincts on both ends of the floor. Precisely the type of skyscraper Howard wants to anchor his paint.

*****

Malachi Moreno’s visit to Arkansas

The 6-foot-11 forward is fresh off a visit to Indiana last weekend and now Eric Musselman and his crew will try and stake their claim at one of the most promising bigs in the 2025 class. It will be a tall order to stand out, Moreno has seven visits, both official and unofficial, lined up over the next two months, but if any coach in the country can step in and make the type of positive impression that you just can’t shake it’s Musselman. Moreno had a big summer with Indiana Elite in the adidas 3SSB, serving as a shot eraser and consistent lob threat on the offensive end.

*****

Jerry Easter II’s visit to Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire is getting his crack at swaying one of the most dynamic guards of the summer in Easter. The 6-foot-5 point guard was one of the most dangerous scorers in the Nike EYBL this summer, running with All-Ohio and shot up 12 spots to No. 21 overall in the Rivals 150 for 2025 as a result. Stoudamire will need to make major inroads this weekend with Memphis, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State, USC, Florida State, Missouri and Washington, among many others, all giving chase.

*****

Kon Knueppel’s visit to Alabama

Nate Oats gets his shot to sell his fast-paced, three-ball friendly offense to the No. 15 prospect overall in the Rivals 150. It’s a big moment for Oats and Co. as they try to make up ground with, arguably, the country’s best sniper. Knueppel averaged 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game, while shooting 46.7 percent from the 3-point line.

*****

Boogie Fland’s visit to Kentucky

It would seem that John Calipari’s sell for Bland to join Big Blue Nation would be easy considering Calipari’s long track record with elite point guards in their freshman seasons. Add in the fact that the Wildcats have just one commit (Somto Cyril) in the stable for 2024 and you can expect the pressure to intensify for the top ranked point guard in the Rivals 150.

*****

Asa Newell’s visit to Texas

Newell had one of the most productive summers of any big in the country, playing with 1 Family in the Pro16 League. Rodney Terry is going all in for the 6-foot-10 forward after recent visits to Alabama and G League Ignite.



*****

Jalil Bethea’s visit to Miami