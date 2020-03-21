Towns is a 6-foot-7 forward that can play a variety of positions on the floor. He previously announced his decision to transfer in January before hearing overtures from some of the nation’s best. Towns settled on a final school list that was Duke , Kansas , Maryland , Michigan , OSU, Syracuse and Virginia , before choosing the Buckeyes over the Blue Devils on Saturday evening.

Seth Towns , one of the top prospects available on the transfer market, has found a new home. The former Harvard standout has committed to Ohio State and will be immediately eligible in the fall with possibly two full years to play.

The former Harvard standout has not played a game since March of 2018. He sat out the past two seasons due to a knee injury but is expected to be fully healthy once the season begins again in November. For his career, Towns carries per-game averages of 14.2 points and five rebounds, while making 41.9-percent of his perimeter attempts.

A Columbus native that attended Northland High School which is the alma mater of former Ohio State standout Jared Sullinger, Towns returns home and has the chance to earn quality minutes in the frontcourt. Since he will have earned his undergraduate degree and played just two years at Harvard, he has the chance to compete two full seasons at Ohio State.

Andre Wesson will graduate this spring and his brother, Kaleb Wesson, is expected to enter the NBA Draft in June. Towns, along with current sit-out transfer Justice Sueing, should create for a strong, versatile frontline tandem that will give Chris Holtmann another chance at Big 10 title next winter.