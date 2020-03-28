“Buzz Williams is my type of guy. I have had success with guys like Buzz Williams in my past such as Leo Papile from BABC,” Marfo told Rivals.com. “Buzz is going to challenge me and get the best version out of me. I’m excited for the challenge and to be a part of them family.”

The loss of Josh Nebo to graduation this spring was set to leave a massive hole on the interior at Texas A&M. On Saturday, Buzz Williams received news that top graduate-transfer, Kevin Marfo, the nation’s leading rebounder, had decided to complete his college career for the Aggies.

Marfo comes to College Station after two strong years at Quinnipiac. His freshman season began at George Washington before making the move to the MAAC program. He chose the Aggies over Minnesota, Penn State, St. John’s and VCU.

The nation’s leading rebounder, Marfo comes to the College Station after averaging 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game last season. A super productive big man that might not be the athlete that the graduating Nebo is, Marfo is a more skilled and efficient back to the rim presence with underrated passing qualities about him.

Marfo has the chance to earn the majority of the minutes that Nebo will leave at the center position. Immediately eligible in the fall with one year to play, he will enroll alongside Rivals150 guard Hassan Diarra, and three-stars Hayden Hefner and LaDamien Bradford. The Aggies currently with the nation’s top recruiting class in 2021.