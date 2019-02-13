Top-five junior Scottie Barnes cuts his list to eight
MORE: Bossi's Best | Twitter Tuesday mailbag
The recruiting process has not been one that Scottie Barnes has often discussed so the move that he made today in cutting his school list to eight is a significant step.
Barnes, the No. 4 prospect in the 2020 class, is still some time away from a decision but he will have no shortage of local powers and bluebloods from which to choose.
One of the most unique and versatile prospects that the high school game has seen in recent years, Barnes told Rivals.com that he is down to Cal, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.
No visits are planned for now but Barnes has already taken official visits to Florida State and Oregon. Miami has hosted him for a handful of unofficial visits within the past two years thanks to its close proximity.
His final list includes every Power Five conference. So, what is all of the commotion surrounding Barnes? He is a 6-foot-8 forward that can take on a point guard role for his team as he is one of the best high school passers in America. He does have to become a better shooter, where he has shown improvement, but he possesses an outgoing, alpha personality on the floor and a willingness to guard every position on the floor.
Expect for Barnes to sit back and enjoy the rest of the process before likely cutting his list down one final time. From there, a commitment could be made in the fall, which would lead to a signing in November.
“I will probably make a decision next year but I don't really know because I haven't really thought about it,” he told to Rivals’ Eric Bossi earlier this month.