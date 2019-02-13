The recruiting process has not been one that Scottie Barnes has often discussed so the move that he made today in cutting his school list to eight is a significant step.

Barnes, the No. 4 prospect in the 2020 class, is still some time away from a decision but he will have no shortage of local powers and bluebloods from which to choose.

One of the most unique and versatile prospects that the high school game has seen in recent years, Barnes told Rivals.com that he is down to Cal, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.

No visits are planned for now but Barnes has already taken official visits to Florida State and Oregon. Miami has hosted him for a handful of unofficial visits within the past two years thanks to its close proximity.