Top-75 wing Terrence Shannon has decided to back off of his commitment to DePaul, he told Rivals.com. The four-star prospect from Chicago gave his verbal pledge to the Big East program last week, but has since decided to reopen his recruitment.

“I just wanted to open my recruitment back up,” he told Rivals.com. “It was nothing against DePaul. I just feel like I rushed my decision and didn’t see all of the options that I had on the table with my prior offers.”

The Blue Demons remain in contention for his signature, as do Illinois, Florida State, and Maryland, as a number of others are expected to jump back into the picture for Shannon.