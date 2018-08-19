Top-75 wing Terrence Shannon reopens his recruitment
Top-75 wing Terrence Shannon has decided to back off of his commitment to DePaul, he told Rivals.com. The four-star prospect from Chicago gave his verbal pledge to the Big East program last week, but has since decided to reopen his recruitment.
“I just wanted to open my recruitment back up,” he told Rivals.com. “It was nothing against DePaul. I just feel like I rushed my decision and didn’t see all of the options that I had on the table with my prior offers.”
The Blue Demons remain in contention for his signature, as do Illinois, Florida State, and Maryland, as a number of others are expected to jump back into the picture for Shannon.
A breakout player on the travel circuit this spring, Shannon quickly ascended into the national spotlight. Having grown close to a foot since his freshman season and entering the travel year with zero high-major scholarship offers, Shannon, who is just 17 years old, impressed with his play-making skills, versatility, improved athleticism and toughness on the perimeter.
Standing close to 6-foot-7, the lefty accumulated over 20 scholarship offers this summer. On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, backed by his all-encompassing defensive skills where he can guard up to three positions.
Look for his recruitment to expand even more in the coming months and newcomers to enter the mix, thanks to his move to IMG Academy this fall.