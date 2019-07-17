News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 10:45:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 75 center Jaylin Williams becomes a regional priority

Ghonyihvwceenmrtqpzb
Jaylin Williams (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The dearth of quality big men in the 2020 class is just another reason why Arkansas native Jaylin Williams has become a hot commodity this summer. A 6-foot-9 center who can sc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}