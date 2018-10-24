A 6-foot-6 wing best known for his scoring prowess, Armstrong discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I just felt like it was the best fit for me. I really liked the coaching staff and the environment there. I will be able to come right in and make an impact at the wing spot,” he said before discussing the vibe that he received during his visit to the campus. “It was great. I had a good time with the staff and players. They treated me like I was already on the team. The people in Tucson were very nice and I just felt really good about being there.”

Arizona remained on the steady incline this fall thanks to another top-60 commitment, this time coming in the form of Terry Armstrong . A native of Flint, Michigan that is competing his time at Bella Vista Prep, Armstrong becomes the Wildcats’ third commitment with connections to the state within recent weeks.

Down to a final four of schools in Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Oklahoma, Armstrong visited the former two before coming to his college commitment. While underrated to some degree, he should have no issues fitting in under Sean Miller’s watch as he brings tremendous size to the perimeter, supported by his polished scoring abilities within the half-court.

A top standout on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Armstrong finished in the top-10 in scoring thanks to his patented off of the dribble game that saw him demolish opposing defenses from 17-feet and in. His box score numbers were sparkling as he posted per-game averages of 20.4 points (49.4 FG percent), 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Expect Armstrong to make for an immediate impact in Tucson next season. He will not be alone in catapulting the Wildcats back into national title talk as he will be joined by five-star guards Josh Green and Nico Mannion, along with the services of 7-footer Christian Koloko.

This group of respective seniors all but secures the Wildcats a spot within the final top-10 of the team rankings as they continue to pursue top-40 big men Drew Timme and Zeke Nnaji this fall.