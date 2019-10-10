Top-60 guard Deivon Smith makes his decision
Mississippi State won a major recruiting battle today. After signing two prospects out of the Peach State in the 2019 class, the Bulldogs dipped into Georgia once again and scored a commitment from four-star point guard Deivon Smith.
Smith, the 52nd ranked prospect in the 2020 Rivals150, took official visits to Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, and NC State, along with an unofficial visit to Georgia before his decision. Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon and several other schools had also been involved in his recruitment.
The number-12 ranked point guard in the 2020 class, Smith is one of the elite athletes at his position. He has great speed in the open court, a super quick first step attacking the basket, and the explosive athleticism and strength to finish at the rim. He’s a really talented passer and very unselfish as well. The next step in his development will be refining his jump shot.
Smith is the second commitment for Ben Howland in the 2020 class as he joins three-star power forward Cameron Matthews.