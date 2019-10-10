Mississippi State won a major recruiting battle today. After signing two prospects out of the Peach State in the 2019 class, the Bulldogs dipped into Georgia once again and scored a commitment from four-star point guard Deivon Smith.

Smith, the 52nd ranked prospect in the 2020 Rivals150, took official visits to Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, and NC State, along with an unofficial visit to Georgia before his decision. Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon and several other schools had also been involved in his recruitment.