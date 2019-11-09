“I have grown up a fan of UW and before I even started to get recruited, my mom went there and that is just been our hometown school,” he told Rivals.com about the Pac 12 program. “I love Coach (Mike) Hopkins . He is super energetic, all of the time, I think that he really wants me and he seems that he always wants me whenever I go up there and he is just a great guy and super nice.”

Washington began its 2021 class earlier than expected and didn’t have to go far to do so. Top-55 junior Jackson Grant ended his recruitment by verbally committing to the local Washington Huskies’ program.

Grant chose the Huskies over Oklahoma, Stanford and Wisconsin. He is rated as the 55th best prospect in the 2021 class, and as the 15th best power forward nationally. The 6-foot-9 power forward hails from Olympia, Washington, which sits just over an hour’s drive from the UW campus. He has taken a number of visits to the Pac 12 program within the past two years and is another top in-state prospect to choose the Huskies during the Hopkins era.

Bringing good size to the frontcourt, Grant is a versatile forward that can play facing the basket and with his back to it. He wields a consistent jumper to 22-feet, has good hands in the lane, and should be able to play a variety of positions within Mike Hopkins’ vaunted half-court zone defense.

The Huskies currently sit without a commitment within the 2020 class, while Grant becomes their first 2021 commit. He will likely take the scholarship that will be left over by Hamier Wright upon his graduation in two years.