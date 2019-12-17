"Individually I've been working the most on my pull-up going left or right. I know that I can spot up and I can get to the rim but if I can get my in between game then I'll have new levels to my game."

"I feel comfortable being a leader. It's a process that I'm trying to work into with Team Griffin and here. But I know my coaches and teammates trust me so I'm confident."

"I feel like I have to go into more of a leadership type of role this year," Alexander told Rivals.com. "I know that there are young guys looking up to me since we only have three upperclassmen counting me. I have to be able to step into that role and lift my teammates up.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A natural scorer who can also distribute the ball, top 50 junior Trey Alexander is in the midst of a big time recruitment and has already taken some visits this year.

During the fall, Alexander took unofficial visits to Arkansas, Oklahoma State and TCU. He also saw Oklahoma officially. He broke down each program.



Arkansas: "I got a great vibe from (Eric Musselman). He's a very down to Earth person. He knows what players want to hear from a coach and it's even better that he's been at the NBA level and knows what it takes for your game to get to that next level. I've noticed how he is patient with his offense, he gets the players in the best spots, gets his scorers going early and knows how to use the whole team and I think he has a few guys he might be able to help get to the Draft this year."



Oklahoma: "They showed me some clips of the way they play. I love the way coach (Lon) Kruger lets everybody play the way that fits them. Kristian Doolittle really stood out to me. They said he couldn't really shoot when he got to them as a freshman and now he's able to knock down the three. It shows their player development is a big thing and that's a big thing for me. Like I know that Trae Young was good in high school but you can tell coach Kruger knew he was one and done and let him do his thing and I like the way he's set up his offense around his best players."

Oklahoma State: "Seeing them get somebody like Cade Cunningham is big. It makes me look at the tradition they are building over there and feel like I could be part of something good. It likes OSU basketball is going back up in the ranks and they are really trying to make something special happen over there. I talk to coach (Mike) Boynton all the time."

TCU: "First of all I love their campus down there. I love it. It's such a beautiful campus and they had a great environment at the football game when I went. I love the coaching staff and it's a great place. From the first time I ever got on the phone with TCU they said they want me to come in and potentially be a starter my freshman year and try to help me get to the next level.

