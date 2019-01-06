A tough as nails 6-foot-3 lead guard from New York who plays at Vermont Academy, Torrence visited Marquette officially during the Fall and saw enough to call an end to his recruitment.

Torrence's coach at Vermont Academy, Alex Popp, broke down what he brings to the table.

"Symir will be an asset right away because of his unique ability to impact the game with or without the basketball in his hands. He is an A level defender on and off the ball. He is an A level rebounder from the guard slot. He takes charges, he gets deflections, he wins 50/50s, he even blocks shots. He has incredible basketball IQ and pair that with his gifted motor, and you have one of the best defensive players in all of high school basketball."



"On the offensive end, Symir gives you a shot maker [43% 3FG this season], a playmaker [6.1 APG], and an overall scorer [23 PPG in NEPSAC]. He is stellar with advancing the basketball in transition, he is phenomenal in the pick and roll, and he is even effective in the low post. Above all, he is a guy that other players want to play with. Talented players and coaches are attracted to his personality, disposition and ability to make everyone around him better."