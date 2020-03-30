Social distancing hasn’t stopped college basketball coaches from being active in recruiting top prospects to their programs. If anything, it’s given them more time to focus on recruiting and more time to watch film on upcoming prospects. One beneficiary of college coaches having more on their hands is Ernest Ross, a four-star forward from Florida. LSU, NC State and Texas A&M are the most recent offers for the No. 47 prospect in the 2021 Rivals150. They join Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Tennessee and Xavier as schools already in the mix. During the most recent hoops season, Ross took unofficial visits to Florida and South Florida.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ross broke down some of the interest from the ACC and SEC.

Florida: “It was a good experience when I went there. It’s not to far away from home. It’s a good feeling knowing they offered me. The whole staff is so overwhelmingly nice.” LSU: “They have been for a long time. I’ve been watching them for a while. Will Wade seems like a good dude from when he called and offered me a scholarship.” NC State: “Coach [Kevin] Keatts called me and offered me a scholarship. He was just telling me I would fit their team.” Tennessee: “I’m close with Corey Walker who is going there. He said they treat you nice up there and they get you ready for the NBA.” Texas A&M: “They were saying they want me to come to their program. Buzz Williams has been watching me since last year. He’s a good guy. He’s a good coach and has a lot of knowledge.”

