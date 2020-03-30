Top 50 junior Ernest Ross is commanding more attention
Social distancing hasn’t stopped college basketball coaches from being active in recruiting top prospects to their programs. If anything, it’s given them more time to focus on recruiting and more time to watch film on upcoming prospects.
One beneficiary of college coaches having more on their hands is Ernest Ross, a four-star forward from Florida. LSU, NC State and Texas A&M are the most recent offers for the No. 47 prospect in the 2021 Rivals150. They join Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Tennessee and Xavier as schools already in the mix.
During the most recent hoops season, Ross took unofficial visits to Florida and South Florida.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Ross broke down some of the interest from the ACC and SEC.
Florida: “It was a good experience when I went there. It’s not to far away from home. It’s a good feeling knowing they offered me. The whole staff is so overwhelmingly nice.”
LSU: “They have been for a long time. I’ve been watching them for a while. Will Wade seems like a good dude from when he called and offered me a scholarship.”
NC State: “Coach [Kevin] Keatts called me and offered me a scholarship. He was just telling me I would fit their team.”
Tennessee: “I’m close with Corey Walker who is going there. He said they treat you nice up there and they get you ready for the NBA.”
Texas A&M: “They were saying they want me to come to their program. Buzz Williams has been watching me since last year. He’s a good guy. He’s a good coach and has a lot of knowledge.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Look for Ross to continue to add offers through the summer and into the beginning of his senior year. It gets a little tricky for prospects in the 2021 class because nobody really knows how the COVID-19 situation will impact the live periods for the upcoming travel season, but it obviously hasn’t stopped schools from offering Ross in the past week or two.
Right now, Florida is in a really good spot with the in-state prospect. They are only 20 minutes or so away for Ross and the Gators staff brought him to campus for a visit and really impressed him. Tennessee is another one to keep an eye on with close friend Corey Walker coming in next season. The Vols have built a strong relationship with Ross and his coaches. Ross isn’t ready to name favorites though and said he won’t be making a decision until some point in his senior year.