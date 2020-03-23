Top 50 junior Dallan “Deebo” Coleman snuck in a few visits towards the end of the season. With the way things changed over the past couple weeks, it’s going to be highly beneficial that he did given that prospects won’t be stepping on college campuses for at least a few more weeks. Coleman’s first official visit was Wake Forest, which happened to be when the Demon Deacons shocked Duke with an upset win. The four-star prospect also took unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech before the season ended. Along with those schools, Coleman mentioned Louisville and Ole Miss as other programs he’s been hearing from lately.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Coleman discussed the campuses he was able to see as a junior.

Florida: “It was cool. The last game I went to was when they played Kentucky. I like how (Mike White) lets them play. He lets Andrew Nembhard get the ball in his hands and make plays.” Florida State: “I like how they take pride in their defense. They are a defensive team. They are really straightforward during the recruiting process.” Georgia Tech: “I feel like I have a good relationship with them because they’ve been recruiting me the longest. I feel like we’re pretty close.” Wake Forest: “That was my first official visit, so that was good. I went when they played and beat Duke, so that was a fun a experience. The thing I like about them is they all have NBA experience on the staff.”

RIVALS' REACTION