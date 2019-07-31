News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 09:26:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 50 guard Matthew Murrell prepares to cut his school list

Z0jpuylk57npw2xlloo8
Matthew Murrell (https://rivals.com)
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A top target for some of the best programs in and outside of his region, Matthew Murrell is ready to take the next step in his recruitment. A 6-foot-4 scoring guard that p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}