A shot making guard that brings great size and two-way abilities to the perimeter, stardom could be in the future for Murrell who could enjoy a role that could compare to a former Rebels’ standout. “They see me as someone like Terence Davis, so that isn’t bad,” he told Rivals.com.

Remaining absent in the 2020 class until now, Ole Miss cashed in a major way on Saturday. Top-50 guard and one of the best talents available this fall, Matt Murrell gave his verbal commitment to Kermit Davis and his staff after a long-winded recruitment.

Standing over 6-foot-3 and with a college ready frame already in tow, Murrell selected Ole Miss over Auburn, Texas and Vanderbilt. The Memphis native is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy (Florida). He is rated as the 12th best shooting guard in the 2020 class, and as the 45th best prospect nationally.

Reinforcements were needed in the backcourt with the upcoming graduation of Breein Tyree after the season. Murrell is the ideal answer for such a loss. He is a hard-nosed, athletic and talented guard that has no issues creating his own offense. A confident scorer with range on his jumper, Murrell is a more than capable defender that can guard various positions on the perimeter.

Running with the Team Thad program on the Under Armour circuit this summer, he averaged over 15 points per game and made over 40-percent of his 3-point shots attempted.

Murrell becomes the first member of Ole Miss’ 2020 class. Tyree is the only expected loss for the Rebels after the season as Kermit Davis and his staff will now gear greater attention on its 2021 class.