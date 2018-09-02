Top-50 guard Jahmius Ramsey schedules five official visits
Jahmius Ramsey has not been short on college interest or offers and while he remains set on signing during the late period in April, he has taken a deeper look into his recruitment. Down to a final 10, Ramsey has scheduled five official visits, trips that will done before November rolls around.
Making the move to Oak Hill Academy for his final year of high school play, Ramsey is ready to investigate what some of the best programs nationally can offer. A 6-foot-4 guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and a college ready frame, Ramsey is focused on a group of ten consisting of Miami, LSU, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Indiana, Florida, Louisville, Memphis, NC State and Texas Tech.
The native of Texas spent last winter at IMG Academy in Florida and will now complete his senior year in Virginia, all of which helped placed his recruitment onto a national pedestal. A priority for some of the best nationally, Ramsey will visit Texas Tech on September 7, Louisville on September 14, Indiana on September 28, Miami on October 5, and finally, will finish his official visit spree off at Oregon on October 12, he told Rivals.com.
Ramsey is a do-it-all guard that can play all three spots on the perimeter and on either end of the floor. He is an above the rim athlete that boasts a developed feel for the game where he can create for himself and his teammates, though he might be of even greater value on the defensive end thanks to his motor, length and quickness.
Running on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer with the Drive Nation program, Ramsey posted per-game averages of 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
He told Rivals.com that the plan remains for a signing to occur not until the late period. However, he will take five official visits before the early signing period begins, enabling for the chance for such a signing to still occur in November.