Jahmius Ramsey has not been short on college interest or offers and while he remains set on signing during the late period in April, he has taken a deeper look into his recruitment. Down to a final 10, Ramsey has scheduled five official visits, trips that will done before November rolls around.

Making the move to Oak Hill Academy for his final year of high school play, Ramsey is ready to investigate what some of the best programs nationally can offer. A 6-foot-4 guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and a college ready frame, Ramsey is focused on a group of ten consisting of Miami, LSU, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Indiana, Florida, Louisville, Memphis, NC State and Texas Tech.

The native of Texas spent last winter at IMG Academy in Florida and will now complete his senior year in Virginia, all of which helped placed his recruitment onto a national pedestal. A priority for some of the best nationally, Ramsey will visit Texas Tech on September 7, Louisville on September 14, Indiana on September 28, Miami on October 5, and finally, will finish his official visit spree off at Oregon on October 12, he told Rivals.com.