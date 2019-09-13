Cam Hayes made major news last week by reclassifying into the 2020 class. Today, he took things one step further by ending his college recruitment. The top-50 guard gave his verbal commitment to NC State just a days after visiting the ACC program.

Hayes discussed his trip to NC State with the Wolfpacker.com. “It was great, and I had a fun time the whole weekend,” he said. “I did get to see what they do [basketball-wise] before practice and what that is like.”

“NC State has the same vibe as usual,” Hayes said regarding his feelings for the in-state program. “I know I’m a top priority and the guy that they need.”