Top-50 guard Cam Hayes commits to NC State
Cam Hayes made major news last week by reclassifying into the 2020 class. Today, he took things one step further by ending his college recruitment. The top-50 guard gave his verbal commitment to NC State just a days after visiting the ACC program.
Hayes discussed his trip to NC State with the Wolfpacker.com. “It was great, and I had a fun time the whole weekend,” he said. “I did get to see what they do [basketball-wise] before practice and what that is like.”
“NC State has the same vibe as usual,” Hayes said regarding his feelings for the in-state program. “I know I’m a top priority and the guy that they need.”
The four-star guard was expected to visit Louisville and Maryland before October arrived; instead, the lure of in-state program gave was too much to decline. In doing so, Kevin Keatts picks up one of the top available point guard prospects in the 2020 class and arguably one of the best playmakers and passers in America.
Hayes brings great size to the backcourt. He has begun to shoot it better from 15-feet and out but his true value comes in being able to run his team. Hayes’ feel and pace for the game is second to none and when placed around the appropriate scoring weapons that he should find at NC State, his strengths should be accentuated even further.
The top-50 guard becomes the second member to NC State’s 2020 class and is the likely replacement for outgoing senior Markell Johnson. He will join three-star forward Nick Farrar next fall. The Wolfpack remain involved for a bevy of other Rivals150 talents including Josh Hall, John Hugley, Cam Thomas, Keon Ambrose-Hylton and DeMarr Langford.