Zeke Nnaji ascended into the national spotlight this spring and has not looked back since as he began the year on the fringes of the Rivals150 and is now squarely sitting within the top-50 of his class. Having accumulated over 20 high-major scholarship offers, those coming from some of the best within the sport, Nnaji is ready to get down to business as he has scheduled a handful of unofficial visits.

A 6-foot-10 power forward from the state of Minnesota, Nnaji has become a Big 10 priority in recent months but has also not lacked for national interest. Capable of practically picking the school of his choosing, Nnaji will be busy over the course of the next few weeks as seven unofficial visits have been set.

· August 10: Creighton

· August 11: Kansas State

· August 24: Notre Dame

· August 25: Ohio State

· August 26: Indiana

· August 27: Purdue

· August 28: Illinois