Top-50 forward DJ Jeffries commits to Memphis
Memphis celebrated the commitment of four-star forward DJ Jeffries on Saturday. A member of the Rivals150 and one of the more heavily coveted prospects for the past three years, Jeffries gives the Tigers an immediate weapon in the frontcourt that can play a variety of positions.
Formerly committed to Kentucky, Jeffries made major noise in July whenever he backed off of his verbal pledge to the Wildcats. The first decommitment from a high school prospect since John Calipari overtook the program in Lexington, many assumed that Memphis would receive his commitment shortly thereafter. Although it took him a few extra months to come a final decision, Jeffries’ close proximity to the AAC program and strong relationship with Penny Hardaway, won out.
He chose Memphis over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama, giving the Tigers a ready-made contributor upon his enrollment next fall. He becomes Hardaway’s first top-50 commitment as a collegiate head coach.
A 6-foot-7 prospect that can slide between either forward position, Jeffries should become an immediate cog within the basketball renaissance of Memphis basketball. On the Nike EYBL circuit, Jeffries was a model of efficiency. Running with the Bluff City Legends program, he posted per-game averages of 15.3 points (49 FG percent), seven rebounds and two assists.
Jeffries becomes the second member of the 2019 class to commit to the AAC program. He will be joined next fall by fellow Rivals150 big man and former travel teammate Malcolm Dandridge as the Tigers continue to pursue five-stars James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa, and Trendon Watford, and are seen as a heavy contender for top-50 guard Boogie Ellis.