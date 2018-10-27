Memphis celebrated the commitment of four-star forward DJ Jeffries on Saturday. A member of the Rivals150 and one of the more heavily coveted prospects for the past three years, Jeffries gives the Tigers an immediate weapon in the frontcourt that can play a variety of positions.

Formerly committed to Kentucky, Jeffries made major noise in July whenever he backed off of his verbal pledge to the Wildcats. The first decommitment from a high school prospect since John Calipari overtook the program in Lexington, many assumed that Memphis would receive his commitment shortly thereafter. Although it took him a few extra months to come a final decision, Jeffries’ close proximity to the AAC program and strong relationship with Penny Hardaway, won out.