News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-16 09:00:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 40 forward Dain Dainja preparing for official visits

Jxckuulk0jjjydynvz3y
Dain Dainja (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)
Eric Bossi • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

Make no mistake, top 40 big man Dain Dainja is ready to start making some moves with his recruitment.The 6-foot-8 product of Brooklyn Park (Minn.) Park Center who is competing in Nike's EYBL with H...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}