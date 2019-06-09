Top-50 forward Caleb Lohner discusses ongoing, national recruitment
CERRITOS, CA. – Caleb Lohner has remained out of sight this spring as he decided to end his travel career earlier than expected. However, college attention has remained in steady supply as he discu...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news