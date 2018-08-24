Top-50 big Oscar Tshiebwe schedules first two official visits
Baylor will have the first chance to host top-50 center Oscar Tshiebwe for an official visit, a trip that will take place the weekend of August 31, a source tells Rivals.com. The Bears will not be alone in impressing the four-star prospect as Illinois will host Tshiebwe the following weekend, for an official visit.
Furthermore, another cut list is expected to made in the coming days as a group of four or five will remain in contention for the elite paint producer.
Last month, the four-star center cut his list to a group of eight consisting of Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Georgetown, Illinois, Ole Miss, Virginia and West Virginia.
The thought surrounding Tshiebwe has centered around WVU and the Mountaineers’ strong chances at securing his commitment. While the Big 12 program is a favorite, Baylor and Illinois have made up major ground in recent weeks, as Kansas and Kentucky have been seen as likely contenders, too.
Tshiebwe was one of the top frontline producers all summer long. Competing against some of the very best on the adidas circuit, the member of the ITPS Wildcats’ program cemented his standing as one of the best center prospects nationally.
A 6-foot-8 center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Tshiebwe has become known as one of the top producers from 10-feet and in. On the adidas circuit this summer, Tshiebwe posted per-game averages of 21.3 points (61 FG percentage), 11.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.