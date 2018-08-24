Baylor will have the first chance to host top-50 center Oscar Tshiebwe for an official visit, a trip that will take place the weekend of August 31, a source tells Rivals.com. The Bears will not be alone in impressing the four-star prospect as Illinois will host Tshiebwe the following weekend, for an official visit.

Furthermore, another cut list is expected to made in the coming days as a group of four or five will remain in contention for the elite paint producer.

Last month, the four-star center cut his list to a group of eight consisting of Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Georgetown, Illinois, Ole Miss, Virginia and West Virginia.