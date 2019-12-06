“After conversation with my family, I have decided to open up my recruitment and go through the entire recruitment process and make a decision on the college that fits my academic and basketball needs to help me reach all the goals I have set in my life,” White said.

Making an early commitment to Kansas this summer, Tre White has decided to reopen his college recruitment, he told Rivals.com. A member of the 2022 class, White is now expected to give a thorough look at his recruitment the second time around.

A 6-foot-5 wing that can play all over the floor in the half-court, White gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks back in June. Already regarded as one of the best at his particular position in his class nationally, finding suitors, both locally and across America, will not be difficult.

While the Jayhawks will definitely remain in the hunt for White’s next commitment, expect for the very best to pursue. Entering his first full year at Cornerstone Christian in Texas, White has already shown the ability to play on and off of the ball. He is an improved shooter and athlete, with a strong work ethic that should treat him well as he gets older.

A capable shot maker that can defend various positions, Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi last saw White over the weekend where he had this to say: “He has been known as an above the rim finisher in transition but his added pull-up jumper and the way he's creating space off the bounce without having to dance with the ball bodes well for his development.”

No school list has been created yet for White. Expect for his recruitment to pick up again this spring once the college and high school seasons complete with the nations’ best becoming involved.