Strawther talked with Rivals.com about what stood out to him about the Zags. “There are a lot of ball screens and they shoot the three which is one of my strong points,” he said. “They score the ball and I feel like I can really get better as a player because they develop their players to pros and that's my ultimate goal."

After putting together the arguably the best class in school history, Gonzaga made another push with its 2020 class on Thursday thanks to the commitment of top-40 junior Julian Strawther. The four-star prospect visited the Spokane campus last month before making an early decision in favor for the WCC juggernaut.

Originally down to a group of ten, Strawther took official visits to Florida, Florida State, Marquette and Washington. A nationally recruited prospect that was well ahead of the process compared to others in the 2020 class, Strawther brings plenty of versatility and toughness to the program.

A 6-foot-7 forward that can play multiple positions and on both sides of the floor, Strawther will be relied upon for his defensive prowess, half-court scoring and motor. He will take the scholarship left by Killian Tillie in two years and should bring plenty of talent that would fit well alongside Corey Kispert and the onslaught of talent about to enroll.

The Bulldogs just celebrated one of the best classes in America thanks to the commitments of six heavily recruited seniors. In the fall, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo and Pavel Zahkarov will be on campus, giving Few and his staff another chance at the national title next spring. The following year, Strawther will then enroll along with fellow four-star guard Dominick Harris.