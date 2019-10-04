"I am feeling really good about them. It was a dream of mine. It was something that I was chasing for a long time." Brakefield told Rivals.com. " I think it is an amazing opportunity."

The 6-foot-9 four man at Huntington (W.V.) Prep who ranks No. 36 in the class of 2020 tells Rivals.com that he has given Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils a verbal commitment.

For a while, four-star senior Jaemyn Brakefield has been one of the most heavily recruited players in the class of 2020. This week, Duke threw their hat in the ring and it didn't take long for them to seize control of the recruitment.

A skilled and polished faceup four man, Brakefield should be an excellent fit in Durham.

He runs the floor well, he has range on his jump shot, he can play in the post and he's a crafty player on the offensive end. He has a lean and wiry frame that should allow him to add muscle without costing him flexibility or athleticism. Also, he's a potential instant impact guy who Blue Devil fans should actually get to know a bit and he can make a multi year impact.

"They have just told me that I am very versatile and I can come in and make a great impact right away," Brakefield said about his fit in Durham. "They said that my playing style is very unique and that they don’t have anybody like me and think that I can make a great impact right away."

Now that Brakefield is in the fold, Duke has moved past Kentucky into No. 1 in the 2020 team rankings. He joins a loaded class that already includes five-star wing Jalen Johnson -- his summer teammate on Milwaukee based Phenom U -- five-star point guard Jeremy Roach, top 30 combo guard D.J. Steward and top 50 combo forward Henry Coleman.