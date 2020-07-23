Basketball Recruiting - Top-40 guard Jordan Longino picks Villanova

“Nova has been recruiting me since I was a sophomore in high school, so I have gotten chance to meet and grow relationships with almost every member of their coaching staff, so the trust part was already taken care of,” Longino told Rivals.com. “I really wanted to go to a school where my development as a player and student would be maxed out. I feel like Nova comes to improving myself off and on the court.”

One of the more talented and well-rounded shooting guards in the 2021 class, a decision has been made by Jordan Longino . Staying close to his eastern Pennsylvania locale, the top-40 guard committed to Villanova on Thursday.

Standing over 6-foot-5, the Germantown native picked Villanova over Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, Ohio State, UConn and Virginia. He made a giant move in this summer’s updated Rivals150 by ascending into the 39th overall ranking nationally. He is also found tenth overall at the shooting guard spot.

“Coach (Jay) Wright really built a strong relationship with my family, which really made my decision easier,” Longino went on to say. “I think my ability to shoot from beyond the arc and my high-IQ as a player really fit their philosophy. Coach Wright and his staff have a long list of successful guards and that really put them over any other school that was recruiting me.”

A perfectly tailored guard for Wright’s system, Longino is someone that can play up or down a spot along the perimeter. He can dribble, pass and shoot, basically must-have tenets within Villanova’s offense. His intangibles are tremendous and so is his work ethic which should treat the Big East bunch well as he acclimates to his new digs a year from now.

Villanova now sits with a top-five class in America. Longino becomes the third member of its 2021 class and will be joined next year by four-stars Trey Patterson and Nnanna Njoku.