“I really enjoyed the players. I could see myself doing some of the things that they were showing me and that they have done with players in the past,” Garcia told Rivals.com about the Big East program. “They just want to bring me in and I guess, let me have freedom and play through my mistakes and all of that as a freshman, lead the team and do some serious damage.”

Garcia chose Marquette over Indiana, Memphis and Minnesota. He is rated as the 36th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the fifth best power forward nationally. He stands close to 6-foot-10, sports a college ready frame that should only get stronger in due time, and a quality skillset that can impact the game in the half-court setting.

A giant pick-up for Steve Wojciechowski and his program, Garcia will be a day one producer in Milwaukee. The lefty is someone that Marquette has failed to showcase in recent years. He is a go-to weapon in the frontcourt that can extend the defense via the perimeter jumper, put the ball on the floor on the straight-line attack, rebound in traffic and defend more than just one position.

Winning the gold medal with the USA Basketball 3-on-3 under-18 team this summer, Garcia becomes the face of Marquette’s 2020 class. The frontcourt was its primary focus this fall and the Golden Eagles hit on a number of marks thanks to the signings of two other Rivals150 seniors, Justin Lewis and Osa Ighodaro.