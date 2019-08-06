Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers go the good news they were hoping for on Tuesday night when top 35 wing Keon Johnson elected to stay home.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb who ranks No. 34 in the class of 2020, Johnson had been expected to pick the Vols for some time. Still, it's always good to have a player make it official which Johnson did during Tuesday night ceremony at his church.

Just a few weeks ago at USA Basketball, Johnson was pretty high on the job that Barnes is doing in Knoxville.

"Coach (Rick) Barnes is very honest with his players and his player development is through the roof because he's coached many guys and developed them to go into the pros," said Johnson.

