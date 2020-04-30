“Really, it was just overall the situation, resources, relationships and the intangible stuff for and my family,” Reeves told Rivals.com. “I can see myself going there and playing well in their system. I also get that nothing is handed to you and that I need to work and earn my stripes.”

After completing the final touches to its roster for the upcoming season, Florida left their first mark in the 2021 class. Top-35 wing Kowacie Reeves ended his recruitment on Thursday by giving his verbal commitment to the Gators.

Reeves is a strong four-star recruit that is rated as the 35th best prospect in the 2021 class. He chose Florida over Georgia Tech and Stanford. The Atlanta native can play a variety of positions along the perimeter and is someone that was prioritized first by Florida compared to all other high-majors.

“At first, it was that they were the first ones but at the same time, they had a job to do like all the other schools,” Reeves said. “I was a little undecided for a while but a major part was that they held onto their word through the process and stayed consistent and made the most of the opportunity for me and my family.”

Another major recruiting win for Mike White and his staff, Reeves is a giant guard-wing that is an explosive athlete out on the break. He possesses limitless upside thanks to his size, quick-twitch abilities and defensive prowess.

Reeves becomes Florida’s first recruit for their 2021 class. He is the likely replacement for Scottie Lewis who will look to bolster his draft standing next year before then leaving after his sophomore season.