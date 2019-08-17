A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Love is focused on a group consisting of Arizona , Indiana , Kansas , Louisville , Missouri , and North Carolina. In recent months, he has taken unofficial visits to the campuses at Indiana, Kansas, Louisville and Missouri, and, at one point in time, was expected to spend official visits on everyone but Missouri due to his close proximity to the SEC program’s campus; that will no longer be the case.

Caleb Love has been one of the more trending names nationally this summer and is now on the cusp of the coveted five-star rating. Two weeks ago, Love decided to narrow his school list to a group of six. After completing his time of the travel and camp circuit, Love has now scheduled all five of his official visits, sources have confirmed with Rivals.com.

Thanks to the continued prioritization that head coach Cuonzo Martin has placed upon Love, the top-35 guard will use his first official visits on the in-state program during the weekend of September 7.

From there, Love will visit Indiana (September 12), North Carolina (September 20), Louisville (September 27), and Kansas (October 12). Arizona is the final program on the list that, though they did not receive an official visit, are working a date to host Love in the unofficial variety (for further understanding, official visits are 48-hour visits, all-expenses paid by the school for a prospect and one family member, while an unofficial visit is paid for by the prospect, himself).

Love has become a top commodity of late thanks to his toughness and desire to compete at the point of attack. He is a bigger guard standing at 6-foot-3 and just measured in with a 6-foot-9 wingspan at last week’s Nike Skills Academy, the swoosh’s top camp that he was a standout at.

All five official visits will be completed before November which could equate to an early signing. If that is the case, one school will head into the college season with one of the very best talents that the nation has to provide in the backcourt and is the type that should immediately impact a program for the better upon his enrollment.