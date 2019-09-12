"Kentucky provides the best academic and basketball opportunity for me," Ware said. "Being a part of a blueblood program is unbelievable. Just knowing that I will be playing for the same coach as AD (Anthony Davis), DBook (Devin Booker) and John Wall, just to name a few, is unbelievable."

Kentucky got the ball rolling in the frontcourt on Thursday thanks to the commitment of Lance Ware. A top-35 power forward that was one of the summer’s top standouts, Ware gives the Wildcats a productive 15-foot-and-in post for next year.

The lefty chose Kentucky over Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Providence. He has never been to the campus for an official visit, though he did take two unofficial visits to Lexington in recent years.

A 6-foot-9 power forward with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, Ware is the type that can play in bigger lineups but also smaller ones at the center position. He can score from the mid-range on in, and is an adept passer out of the short corner and the low post.

He entered the travel season as the 50th best prospect in America, but ascended the Rivals150 thanks to a quality end to his travel career. On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Ware averaged over 11 points and six rebounds per contest, while showing the capacity to produce in an efficient manner in the half-court.

Kentucky now sits with three commitments from members of the 2020 class with all found within the top 50 of the Rivals150. The Wildcats have the chance to end the week on a high note with the upcoming commitment of Terrence Clarke on Saturday. The five-star junior could also reclassify into the 2020 class, which would give the blueblood two high-level perimeter scorers in Clarke and BJ Boston, and two talented forwards with Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher.