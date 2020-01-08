Top-30 sophomore Chance Westry is already a national target
Chance Westry made for his initial breakout last summer and has not stopped since. A top-30 standout in the 2022 class, the central Pennsylvania native has remained on the uptick with his game as h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news