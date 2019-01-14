OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- One of the top big men in the class of 2020, seven-footer Xavier Foster is bursting with upside. Not only does the junior at Oskaloosa (Iowa) High have next level size, he's got a pretty freakish combination of athleticism, agility and developing skill that makes him very worthy of his No. 26 national ranking. This season, he's working to use his size to his advantage more as he adds strength and skill around the rim.

"I think I'm shooting like 70% from the mid range and in and that's a really big jump that has helped me a lot," Foster told Rivals.com. "We've been working on my strength a lot and every day after practice we work on my post game, all the little things that help with my game." Iowa, Iowa State, UCLA and USC have all received official visits and have offered while others like Duke, Kansas and Kentucky have been in touch of late.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Foster broke down his official visits to Iowa, Iowa State, UCLA and USC.

Iowa: "That was crazy. The atmosphere there was just crazy. The players are all really easy to get along with. They all stay close to each other and they are all like a family. Being that it's close to home is crazy." Iowa State: "It's also a place with a great atmosphere and the players are cool. Iowa and Iowa State have great atmospheres. When I was at Iowa State we stormed the field for a football game and that was awesome. It's a memory that is always going to stick with me." UCLA: "I'm just trying to see what goes on with the coaching deal. Until I know otherwise the offer is still there for me and it was nice out there. Because it was in California you would think it would be bigger but everything was kind of compact and really close." USC: "It's private, that it was a private school stuck out and my mom liked that part. Coach Enfield is a great guy and they are just cool people out there. They are easy to talk to."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?