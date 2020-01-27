Edwards held offers from a group including Arizona State , Baylor , Florida State , Georgia , Miami and TCU . He sits as the 22nd rated prospect in the 2021 class, and as the sixth best small forward in America. Edwards is a native of Texas that is completing his junior year at Hillcrest Prep (Arizona) this winter.

DePaul added another to its 2021 class on Monday in the form of top-30 forward Keon Edwards . The four-star recruit gave his verbal commitment to the Blue Demons following his unofficial visit to the Big East program.

A 6-foot-7 small forward that can slide up or down a position, Edwards is a talented prospect that is most valued for his versatility and scoring. He can create his own offense in the half-court where he wields an effortless jumper out of the mid-range, but has also improved as an athlete on the finish at the rim.

The four-star should see immediate playing time at DePaul thanks to his talent base and fit. The Blue Demons have become reliant on bigger wings and forwards in recent years, case in point the emergence of Paul Reed this season and the enrollment of Romeo Weems.

DePaul now sits with the top-rated 2021 class in America. They are the lone program to boast two Rivals150 commitments. In the fall, Ahamad Bynum, a tough scorer from the local Simeon Career Academy, gave his verbal pledge to the Blue Demons.