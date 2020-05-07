One of the top big men in the junior class, Franck Kepnang is experiencing an active recruitment.

Ranked No. 29 nationally, the 6-foot-11 center from Cameroon who plays for the Westtown (Pa.) School is an imposing player on the floor and carries a big personality off of it. His game and character have made him a target of programs like Auburn, Connecticut, Dayton, Georgetown, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saint Louis, St. John's, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and Washington among many more.

Kepnang discussed his transition to the States, game and recruitment in an extended Q&A with Rivals.com.

Eric Bossi (EB): You are from Cameroon, when did you move to the States? When you moved here what were your expectations or fears and how do you feel things have gone for you?



Franck Kepnang (FK): I moved here about five years ago, I came alone. It was actually weird because I remember being on the plane and as soon as I saw the houses and everything I almost felt as if I belonged here. It felt natural. I didn't get the excitement or nerves like some people from other other countries because I felt comfortable even though I had the language barrier. I was like wow."



EB: So you are here and it was two summers ago that you started to break onto the national scene. You were big, you had personality. What do you think it is about yourself that kind of separates you from other big men around the country.



FK: I would say it's my energy and my passion. Every time that I step onto the court I give it 100% and I'm always talking. Even when I was very young and I started playing I was always talking and I play defense.



EB: What do you think your biggest skill is?



FK: My biggest skill is leadership. I also rebound the ball at the basket and I finish strong.



EB: What do you feel you most need to work on moving forward?



FK: Being comfortable than just around the basket, you know out to the three point line. I want to dribble with more ease and purpose.



EB: How do you feel your junior season at Westtown went for you?



FK: It was very good. One because we won both our league and state championship and also because individually I improved my game. I started to step out to the three point line more and I'm a pretty good shooter. My shot compared the summer and last year to the end of this season, it was a tremendous change.



EB: At Westtown you travel around and play high profile events and good competition. In the summer you also play high profile summer events with the PSA Cardinals, how has your time with them helped your development.



FK: PSA is the best AAU team in the country, for real. Every time you wear that PSA jersey you carry the legacy and it's a culture where we are always pushing each other to be better. It's also beyond basketball. They make sure you are o.k. at school, they make sure you do your work right. They take care of you and make sure that no matter what you will be set for the future and they are always there to help you if you need it.

