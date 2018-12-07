Kendall Brown Alex Conover/PrepHoops

One of the top 25 sophomores in the country, Kendall Brown appears to be well on his way to making himself a household name on the recruiting trail. A skilled, athletic and versatile shooting guard, Brown is pushing 6-foot-6, can really handle the ball and has developed a jump shot that makes him a serious matchup problem. Even though he’s only his second year of high school ball, the 2021 standout exudes confidence and is highly productive in all phases of the game. “I would say that I’m a combo guard even though I’ve got a lot of height and length,” said Brown. “I say that because I can handle the ball and people don’t expect me to be a ball handler. I bring it up, I can post, I can slash and I’m able to shoot." Brown already has offers from Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, St. Louis and Texas, but has his focus on improving.

“I’ve been working on everything but I’ve really focused on my defense and working on my shot more. My shot is ok but it can always be better.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

During the fall, Brown hit the visit trail and made stops by Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska. Creighton: “Instead of focusing on a football game and all the fans there for that on a weekend like some other schools It was all basketball. They sell out like every game so the support is there.” Iowa: “I already knew a little bit about them because I watch them a lot. I liked their weight room and the coaches were talking with me a lot about my individual play and that was good.” Iowa State: “The gym was really impressive there. They have a good fanbase and they fill it up for basketball and football.” Minnesota: “They are just talking about how they’ve upgraded all of their facilities to the best of the best in the country. They said some players have left because the facilities weren’t right but they’ve taken care of that. It’s really nice.” Nebraska: “I wasn’t really expecting a lot because I didn’t know much about Nebraska but it was really nice. I liked it a lot down there and it kind of surprised me.”

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?