Rivals recently caught up with the Little Rock (Ark.) Christian High School standout to discuss his recruitment and the list of schools he hopes to visit down the road.

JJ Andrews is the No. 17-ranked prospect in the 2026 class and is already becoming a major name in college recruiting offices. The four-star guard has a long and strong build that makes him look like an older prospect and his skill set is starting to catch up with his frame.

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

“I’m not really thinking about visits right now. I’m thinking about getting ready with my school, but I will probably start focusing on visits later in the winter.”

ON SCHOOLS HE’D LIKE TO VISIT:

“I’m trying to go to Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Illinois. Those are some of the schools that offered me so far, so those are the ones on my radar right now.”

ON MISSOURI:

“They recruited Annor Boateng. He’s from Arkansas like me, and he’s going to Missouri. They've really been looking around Arkansas and looking around the South, so that’s really encouraging.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH BOATENG:

“I rode next to him on the plane down to USA basketball, as a matter of fact, so I got to talk to him. We just said "what's up" and talked a little about all sorts of things. We didn’t talk a lot about Missouri or anything. We played against him last year. I know he’s a great player. I know that for sure.”

ON ARKANSAS:

“I went on an unofficial there. It was my first one, actually. They are recruiting me pretty hard, so I’m just looking forward to more visits.”

ON A POSSIBLE DREAM SCHOOL:

“My dream schools used to be North Carolina and Kentucky. Those are the ones I liked as a kid, so I guess those two offers would be big. I was born in North Carolina originally but moved when I was about three years old. I grew up a North Carolina fan, but I’ve become a little more of an Arkansas fan the longer I’ve lived down there.”