Basketball Recruiting - Top 25 Matthew Cleveland makes his pick

Decision day arrived today for top-25 wing Matthew Cleveland. One of the more explosive athletes in the 2021 class who put on dominant performances earlier this month as the travel season started up, Cleveland decided he was ready to end his recruitment in favor of Florida State.

Leonard Hamilton and his staff's ability to win the trust of Cleveland and his family made the difference according to Cleveland's father.



“First, I’m thankful to all the coaches who allowed us to get to know them and their programs better,” said Matthew’s father Ralph Cleveland. “Matthew did a great job of sorting through all his options and being true to himself about what was important to him and what he wants to do with the basketball in his hands and after. As a family, we are more than comfortable with his decision and truly trust the coaching staff. They have a path and a plan for him in every area of endeavor that’s important to him and we are excited about it.”