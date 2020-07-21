Basketball Recruiting - Top 25 Matthew Cleveland makes his pick

Top 25 Matthew Cleveland makes his pick
Decision day arrived today for top-25 wing Matthew Cleveland. One of the more explosive athletes in the 2021 class who put on dominant performances earlier this month as the travel season started up, Cleveland decided he was ready to end his recruitment in favor of Florida State.
Leonard Hamilton and his staff's ability to win the trust of Cleveland and his family made the difference according to Cleveland's father.
“First, I’m thankful to all the coaches who allowed us to get to know them and their programs better,” said Matthew’s father Ralph Cleveland. “Matthew did a great job of sorting through all his options and being true to himself about what was important to him and what he wants to do with the basketball in his hands and after. As a family, we are more than comfortable with his decision and truly trust the coaching staff. They have a path and a plan for him in every area of endeavor that’s important to him and we are excited about it.”
A 6-foot-6 shooting guard at Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy, Cleveland's combination of basketball ability and his academic background led to schools all over the country jumping into his recruitment. He recently narrowed his long list down to Kansas, Michigan, NC State and Stanford to go along with Florida State prior to making his choice.
Cleveland is at his absolute best in the transition game. You might see the highlights of the dunks he puts down, but he’s also really skilled at finishing with both hands when dunking the ball isn’t an option. During the shut down with the ongoing pandemic, Cleveland clearly worked on his perimeter skills as he’s a much more confident ball handler and a much better shooter, particularly in the mid-range. He also clearly spent a significant amount of him in the weight room as he’s an even more explosive athlete than before and he’s added muscle to his upper body.
Cleveland becomes the second commitment for the Seminoles in the 2021 class as he joins Bryce McGowens, the No. 37 overall prospect.