Top 25 junior Jerrell Colbert discusses game and recruitment
Top 25 junior Jerrell Colbert has long been highly in 2021. This fall, he's reaching new levels with his game and focus.
Now at San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian, the 6-foot-9 Colbert has great length, can run the floor and has a big frame to grow into. He's also got a much improved level of skill and confidence.
“It’s just coming from the game and being around players that are good," said Colbert of his confidence. "Being around good players is nice and it helps me get better.
“The biggest step for me has been working out more, working harder, doing more training and hard work. We are working on everything. Ball handling, shooting passing and anything I can do better we are working.”
Colbert's upside has already drawn him offers from Arkansas, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Western Kentucky among others.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Colbert took an official visit to Oklahoma earlier this fall and is currently on campus at LSU for a visit and he discussed both programs.
Oklahoma: “It was very good. I really respect Oklahoma. I love how they are there for me. I saw Trae Young, it was real nice. I have a really good relationship with coach (Lon) Kruger, he hits me up all the time and I love it.”
LSU: “I’m looking forward to how they treat me and seeing how the school is and everything. It’s about how they treat the players and things like that.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
According to Colbert his visits don't indicate a need to make any kind of decision. He just wants to see as much of as he can of the programs recruiting him and he's in no real hurry to make a college pick.
“I want to see how they are going to play me in the games," said Colbert." Am I going to be a four or a five? Will I be a straight low big man or can get out on the floor some?”