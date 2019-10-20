Top 25 junior Jerrell Colbert has long been highly in 2021. This fall, he's reaching new levels with his game and focus.

Now at San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian, the 6-foot-9 Colbert has great length, can run the floor and has a big frame to grow into. He's also got a much improved level of skill and confidence.



“It’s just coming from the game and being around players that are good," said Colbert of his confidence. "Being around good players is nice and it helps me get better.

“The biggest step for me has been working out more, working harder, doing more training and hard work. We are working on everything. Ball handling, shooting passing and anything I can do better we are working.”

Colbert's upside has already drawn him offers from Arkansas, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Western Kentucky among others.

