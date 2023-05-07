Dybantsa averaged 21 points, six rebounds and four assists per contest at last weekend’s EYCL session outside Phoenix and talked to Rivals following one of his games about his rise to prominence and the schools that are already involved in his recruitment.

AJ Dybantsa is just a freshman, but he’s already a familiar name in the offices belonging to most high-major coaches. The class of 2026 prospect is playing up two age divisions in the EYBL and dominating for stretches in most games he plays. He’s all of 6-foot-7 with quickly developing guard skills and will likely be the No. 1 player in the country when Rivals ranks his class later this summer.

ON WHEN HE REALIZED HE HAD A CHANCE TO BE A SPECIAL PLAYER

“I'd say it was around the quarantine. That's really when I did it. I spent countless hours in the gym. It was countless hours a day 6-7 days a week, and I started to see it pay off.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’m a playmaker first. I like getting my teammates involved, I like everyone to eat. Then, when it’s time to score, it’s time to score. I can do that.”

ON FAMILY MEMBERS THAT PLAYED COLLEGE BASKETBALL

“Actually I don’t have any. I’m really the first basketball player in my family on any level.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE EARLY MIX

“My first offer was Boston College and that came during my school season. That was nice to have. Since then, schools like Providence, UConn, Georgetown, Michigan, Alabama, I got all of these pretty recently actually.”

ON POTENTIAL VISITS

“I haven't taken any visits of any kind – none. I don’t even really think about that at all. Eventually, I’m going to gather all my offers, see which ones I’m interested in and then cut down my list. Then, I’ll start taking visits.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“I want coaches that don't sugar coat things. I want coaches that get on me about things and coach me hard. I want a group of players that make me feel at home – like family.”

ON HOW MUCH NIL WILL IMPACT HIS DECISION

“I’m not really into it right now. There are other things that are more important. But, when the time comes, I’ll look into it.”