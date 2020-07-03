Basketball Recruiting - Top-20 junior Daimion Collins is down to ten schools

A versatile big man that boasts tremendous length and is one of the more light-of-foot frontcourt prospects in his class, Collins is a priority for the very best within his region. However, the Atlanta High (Texas) standout has trimmed his school list that consists of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech.

One of the best long-term power forwards in the 2021 class, Daimion Collins has entered into a national recruitment. On Friday, the top-20 junior decided to take the first major step towards his college commitment by narrowing his list to a final ten.

A 6-foot-9 power forward that can play either big man spot in the frontcourt, Collins sits as the 20th best prospect in his class. Running with the Team Griffin travel program throughout his upbringing, Collins is the fifth best power forward in America that is a must-get for practically all of his finalists.

Collins is a graceful athlete that is tremendous at running the floor and exchanging ends of the court. One of the most versatile defenders in his class, Collins is a premier shot blocker that has great touch and hands around the basket. Strength gain is a must but the limitless possibilities of what he can become and the continued progressions that he has made correlate with that of an elite recruit out of the 2021 class.

Focused on a final ten, Collins has already taken an official visit to Oklahoma and is hoping to take a few others in the fall as long as on-campus recruiting is allowed. Up until now, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas have been the most discussed landing spots for him.