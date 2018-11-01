A native of New York who attend Northfield (Mass.) Northfield Mount Hermon, Ledlum is a 6-foot-5 do-it-all wing who currently ranks No. 94 nationally and he projects as a potential All-Ivy League level player for the Crimson.

Top 100 senior Chris Ledlum confirmed to Rivals.com that he has made his college choice and that he'll play his college ball for Harvard.

Formerly a dual sport athlete and a Division One prospect as a wide receiver, Ledlum chose to focus on basketball last summer and the results have been tremendous.

He's physically tough, he can shoot with range, he's relentless in attacking the rim and he will hit campus ready to go both physically and mentally. He reminds Rivals.com some of current Charlotte Hornet Miles Bridges in both his build, approach to the game and ability to be productive on both ends of the floor.

A member of the New York Jayhawks summer program, Ledlum also visited Georgetown and Yale officially before picking Harvard.

