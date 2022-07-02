Top-100 F Akil Watson talks tentative visit plans

Akil Watson’s upside has long been obvious. The 6-foot-8 forward is the No. 67 player in the 2023 class and holds a long list of offers from major programs. Watson is beginning the process of narrowing his recruiting focus, however, and recently spoke to Rivals.com about where things stand and which schools are in the mix.





ON HIS JUNE UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO MIAMI

“I went down there for a workout and did an unofficial while I was down there.”

ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH THE HURRICANES

“They’re recruiting me pretty hard. They just keep telling me to keep working, and I’m going to be an official soon. I don’t really know when yet, but I will.”

ON WHICH UM COACHES ARE RECRUITING HIM

“Right now it’s basically all Coach [Larrañaga]. He’s the main one that texts with me and all that”

ON JIM LARRAÑAGA

“He’s really open and cool. He checks on me a lot and is really trying to help me improve my game.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISITS THIS YEAR

“Florida State and USC and Providence. Probably DePaul. Auburn, too.”

ON USC

“They really like my game because they see me as being able to do everything; dribble, pass, shoot and defend. That’s a perfect fit for me right now.”

ON FLORIDA STATE

“They like how long I am and that I can do a lot of different things. They think I’m a good fit there.”