Top-10 junior Moussa Diabate recaps recruitment, talks reclassification
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Making the move to IMG Academy for his junior year, Moussa Diabate has made great progress with his game, which has only bolstered his standing as one of the best in the 2021 class. Following a strong showing at the National High School Hoops Festival, Diabate discussed his high school transfer, the programs involved within his recruitment and the potential of reclassifying.
“It has been great. They got everything. They are the best program to get you ready for college,” Diabate said of IMG Academy. “I just have to be patient and not be scared. I just have to be patient, keep working and everything else will come.”
His recruitment remains a wide-open affair. “It is going great,” he said. “Really, right now, I haven’t really searched into it that much.”
He did say that he felt that Florida, Memphis and Michigan were among the schools most often in contact with him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida: “They are really good. I like Florida and that is where I have been for my full time over here. Just like all of the other coaches, they are just great coaches.”
Memphis: “That is a great program. They see me as a versatile player that can pass it and make plays. I am just trying to figure out a date for whenever I can get there. They are doing a great job. I watched them a little bit and they are pretty good. They have a young team. They have Boogie (Ellis) that can shoot, Precious (Achiuwa) is pretty good, so they are going to be good.”
Michigan: “Really, they just have a great coach (Juwan Howard). He played for Michigan during the Fab Five and I want to learn from the best and he is one of the best from my position.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Having taken a lone unofficial visit to Florida, no others have been scheduled. In the meantime, the topic of reclassifying to the 2020 class has been broached.
“I am going to see how the year goes. We don’t know yet,” he said. “We are going to find out and see what the options are but it might be an option but we just aren’t sure yet.”
As of now, Diabate is set on remaining within his original class.
“For me, I think if you’re already ready and you dominate high school, you don’t need to come back,” he stated. “For right now, I don’t feel ready. As the year goes, we are going to see.”
Expect for more schools to push for the early enrollment of Diabate due to his talent, to go along with the limited amount of elite prospects available. A 6-foot-9 big man that can play facing the basket and with his back to it, Diabate is a gifted athlete that has great length, hands and ball skills. He can play a variety of positions and on both ends of the floor, making him a tremendous weapon that can impact the game on a consistent basis.