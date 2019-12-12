WASHINGTON, D.C. – Making the move to IMG Academy for his junior year, Moussa Diabate has made great progress with his game, which has only bolstered his standing as one of the best in the 2021 class. Following a strong showing at the National High School Hoops Festival, Diabate discussed his high school transfer, the programs involved within his recruitment and the potential of reclassifying. “It has been great. They got everything. They are the best program to get you ready for college,” Diabate said of IMG Academy. “I just have to be patient and not be scared. I just have to be patient, keep working and everything else will come.” His recruitment remains a wide-open affair. “It is going great,” he said. “Really, right now, I haven’t really searched into it that much.” He did say that he felt that Florida, Memphis and Michigan were among the schools most often in contact with him.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “They are really good. I like Florida and that is where I have been for my full time over here. Just like all of the other coaches, they are just great coaches.” Memphis: “That is a great program. They see me as a versatile player that can pass it and make plays. I am just trying to figure out a date for whenever I can get there. They are doing a great job. I watched them a little bit and they are pretty good. They have a young team. They have Boogie (Ellis) that can shoot, Precious (Achiuwa) is pretty good, so they are going to be good.” Michigan: “Really, they just have a great coach (Juwan Howard). He played for Michigan during the Fab Five and I want to learn from the best and he is one of the best from my position.”

WHAT'S NEXT?