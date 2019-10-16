Top-10 junior Devin Askew sets his commitment date
A commitment date and time has now been set for Devin Askew. The top-ranked point guard in the 2021 class will make his college decision on Thursday, October 17, he told Rivals.com.
Askew, regarded as one of the best playmakers in America, sits as the ninth best prospect in the 2021 class. Talk continues to swirl around a possible reclassification into the 2020 class but, for now, a college decision will be made later this week. His commitment will be made public at 11pm EST at Stance HQ (California) on Thursday.
This fall, Askew has taken an unofficial visit to Arizona and Memphis, and an official visit to Kentucky and Louisville. It is these four schools that he will choose from on Thursday, giving one program a complete point of attack guard that can run a half-court offense, defend at a high rate, and make shots.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “The visit there was cool, it was really cool. I liked it out there. It was a good environment and the coaches are cool out there.”
Kentucky: “Cal (John Calipari), and really, the whole coaching staff has really liked and loved me as a player and it is more than a want, but rather, it is a need for a point guard and I like it over there.”
Louisville: “I liked it a lot at Louisville. Everyone was really cool and you can tell that it is really family oriented. I like it a lot over there.”
Memphis: “I like Penny (Hardaway) and Cody (Toppert), and all of them. It was really cool. Mike Miller and the game, it was really cool.
“Just having NBA personnel, it was cool. They’re all experienced playing in the NBA and at the highest level and they know all that it takes to get there. That was what I liked most about it.”
THE PROSPECT
The Sacramento native stands over 6-foot-3 and is known for his winning ways on the travel and high school circuits. He is face of the nationally relevant Mater Dei High program and was a major force in helping his Team WhyNot program achieve a seat in the Nike Peach Jam finals earlier this summer.
There is a strong chance that he could reclassify and find himself on a college campus next fall especially in light of his early decision date. He would need to take one more class this summer in order to be fully qualified which could be just what Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville or Memphis might need in squelching one of its primary needs for next season.