A commitment date and time has now been set for Devin Askew. The top-ranked point guard in the 2021 class will make his college decision on Thursday, October 17, he told Rivals.com. Askew, regarded as one of the best playmakers in America, sits as the ninth best prospect in the 2021 class. Talk continues to swirl around a possible reclassification into the 2020 class but, for now, a college decision will be made later this week. His commitment will be made public at 11pm EST at Stance HQ (California) on Thursday. This fall, Askew has taken an unofficial visit to Arizona and Memphis, and an official visit to Kentucky and Louisville. It is these four schools that he will choose from on Thursday, giving one program a complete point of attack guard that can run a half-court offense, defend at a high rate, and make shots.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “The visit there was cool, it was really cool. I liked it out there. It was a good environment and the coaches are cool out there.” Kentucky: “Cal (John Calipari), and really, the whole coaching staff has really liked and loved me as a player and it is more than a want, but rather, it is a need for a point guard and I like it over there.” Louisville: “I liked it a lot at Louisville. Everyone was really cool and you can tell that it is really family oriented. I like it a lot over there.” Memphis: “I like Penny (Hardaway) and Cody (Toppert), and all of them. It was really cool. Mike Miller and the game, it was really cool. “Just having NBA personnel, it was cool. They’re all experienced playing in the NBA and at the highest level and they know all that it takes to get there. That was what I liked most about it.”

THE PROSPECT