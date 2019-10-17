Top 10 junior Devin Askew commits to Kentucky
Kentucky, like most that remain on the lookout for a premier playmaking agent, landed one of the best from the high school ranks in the form of Devin Askew. The top-10 junior gave his verbal commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday evening, though a decision to reclassify into the 2020 class won’t be dealt with until later in the year.
Askew discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It is a business decision and I am going to go where I have the best opportunity to achieve my goals and what is my goal? The NBA. What better place not to go but Kentucky?” he said. “It isn’t chasing clout and just to say that I am going to Kentucky but I am going there to put in work, bust my butt and get the chance to go to the NBA; that is my plan.”
Choosing the Wildcats over Arizona, Louisville, and Memphis, Askew is slotted as the top point guard prospect in the 2021 class. He stands over 6-foot-3 and is most valued for his playmaking abilities, shot making skills and competitive approach that creates for one of the more well-rounded prospects in America.
“Cal (John Calipari), and really, the whole coaching staff has really liked and loved me as a player,” Askew went on to say. “It is more than a want, but rather, it is a need for a point guard and I like it over there.”
While no decision has been formally made on a reclassification, a commitment this early in his junior year could equate to a move into the 2020 class. Just one extra course would be needed in order to qualify which would give the Wildcats the playmaking agent that it has been searching for in recent months.
The Wildcats sit with four top-45 commitments in the 2020 class in the form of BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, CamRon Fletcher and Lance Ware. They remain heavily involved for Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Jackson, Greg Brown, JJ Traynor and Cliff Omoruyi, though none are set on signing early.