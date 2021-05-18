TJ Robinson already up to five offers

T.J. Robinson brings your typical New Jersey flair to the guard position. His confidence mixed together with a great skill set has also brought comparisons of some flashy left-handers in years past.

“I feel like I bring a tenacity to the floor. I can defend, score, rebound, set up my teammates, pretty much anything. I try to be able to do anything needed of me on the floor. Some people say I play like Kenny Anderson or Brandon Jennings, the left-handed PGs of the past,” Robinson said.

Playing this summer with the New Jersey Legacy EYBL 15u team, the point guard already carries multiple Div. I offers, but he is not letting that get to his head.

“Currently I have offers from Robert Morris, St. Bonaventure, La Salle, Loyola-Chicago and Portland,” Robinson said, “Right now, I am working on my body, get stronger and get more athletic. I feel like it is a good thing that people recognize me this early, but I know I got to keep working because it could all go away.”

This past season the 6-foot-1 and 145-pound freshman averaged 17.1 points per game for Patterson (N.J.) Teaneck High.