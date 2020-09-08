Basketball Recruiting - Three-star Trevon Brazile picks Missouri

Three-star Trevon Brazile picks Missouri
You just never know what can happen in the recruiting world.
It was only a few weeks ago that 6-foot-7 small forward Trevon Brazile of Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo was lightly recruited and looking to make a name for himself.
After some solid outings with his summer team Yanders Law, Brazile turned it out at the Crossroads Elite Invitational in the Wichita area and followed it up over the weekend with another big outing for Yander's Law.
The outings produced a Tuesday offer from Missouri and by Tuesday night, Brazile had sai yes to Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers.
"I chose Mizzou because that's where I feel at home and it’s a family based program," Brazile told Rivals.com.
A bit of a late-bloomer, Brazile told Rivals.com at Crossroads that he had grown 3-4 inches in the last year and that his athleticism had really taken off. Combine that with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, quick twitch athleticism and good instincts on defense, in transition and around the rim and you have a high upside player.
Not one to blow his own horn or talk about his greatness, Brazile kept things simple when asked what Missouri liked about him.
"My defensive abilities and my length."
The fourth member of the Tigers 2021 class, he joins a group that is heavy on perimeter player that includes his high school and summer teammate Anton Brookshire along with wings Sean Durugordon and Kaleb Brown.