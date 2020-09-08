Basketball Recruiting - Three-star Trevon Brazile picks Missouri

You just never know what can happen in the recruiting world.

It was only a few weeks ago that 6-foot-7 small forward Trevon Brazile of Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo was lightly recruited and looking to make a name for himself.

After some solid outings with his summer team Yanders Law, Brazile turned it out at the Crossroads Elite Invitational in the Wichita area and followed it up over the weekend with another big outing for Yander's Law.

The outings produced a Tuesday offer from Missouri and by Tuesday night, Brazile had sai yes to Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers.

"I chose Mizzou because that's where I feel at home and it’s a family based program," Brazile told Rivals.com.

